1,084 COVID hospitalizations reported in local region

Across Ohio, 646 patients are in the ICU with COVID-19, the dashboard reported. One in five patients in intensive care units throughout the state are COVID positive.

While hospitalizations in the two local regions have declined in the past week, they remain higher than nearly all of last year, except for the tail end of the surge that tapered off in January 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, a total of 109,002 hospitalizations have been reported.

The state reported 2,070 new cases on Sunday, down from 2,810 the day before. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.

Ohio’s coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic now total 2,610,125, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard on Sunday.

As of Sunday, more than 61% of Ohioans have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, including more than 71% of adults.

More than 56% of Ohioans have completed their vaccines, includes more than 66% of people over the age of 18.