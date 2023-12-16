Renovated New Carlisle home on 2-acre corner lot

Homes
By
16 minutes ago
X

This brick ranch home, originally built in 1967, has a fully finished basement. The house has been fully renovated and is on a 2-acre corner country lot. It is in the Northwestern School District.

A concrete driveway with a turnaround leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. The covered front porch has a wood railing.

The front entry is open to the living room with stone woodburning fireplace and recessed lighting in the ceiling. This room has luxury-vinyl tile flooring that extends into the kitchen and dining areas.

The kitchen has updated cabinets and stainless appliances, including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher and range. It also has a tile backsplash, island with a chandelier above, quartz counters, a breakfast bar and a pantry. There is a sliding glass door from the kitchen to the backyard. There is also a decorative ceiling light over the dining area.

Luxury-vinyl tile continues down the hallway to the bedrooms, all of which have new neutral carpeting. The primary bedroom has a double closet. It also has an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in, tiled shower with glass doors and rainfall shower head; a new vanity; a wall mirror; tile flooring; and recessed lighting.

Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the first floor. The full bath has tub/shower combination with rainfall shower head and glass doors, luxury-vinyl tile flooring, a new vanity and light and recessed lighting. Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling lights.

The finished basement has a full bath with luxury-vinyl tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a walk-in shower. There is a recreation room with luxury-vinyl tile flooring, a gas fireplace and recessed lighting and an additional room that could be a bedroom or an office. There are entrances from the house and the garage to the basement.

The backyard is partially fenced with wood pickets; and there is a two-story barn with separate rooms and storage space. There is a single garage door for additional parking.

Updates include roof in 2023, windows (2023), water heater (2023) and rebuilt chimney (2023).

Facts:

2425 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms

1,680 square feet

2-acre lot

OPEN HOUSE: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17

Price: $477,900

Directions: Rt. 40 to Donnelsville to N. on N. Hampton Road

Highlights: Newer flooring and carpeting throughout the main level, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and eat-in area, primary bedroom suite with ensuite bath, additional bath on main level and another in the finished basement, recreation room in basement and additional flex room, fenced backyard and two-story barn with one garage door and opener and asphalt driveway, two-car garage attached to house.

For more details:

Lorna Furderer

Howard Hanna Real Estate

937-750-0340

Lornafurderer@howardhanna.com

In Other News
1
Springfield home features many updates
2
Home in Bethel Twp. features designer updates
3
Charm preserved in New Carlisle 1900s-era farmhouse
4
Saltwater pool, patios enhance spacious Springfield home
5
Updated 2-story home has inground pool

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top