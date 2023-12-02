Home in Bethel Twp. features designer updates

This brick- and vinyl-sided Bethel Twp. two-story home was originally built in 1957, and it was completely renovated in 1988. The house is in the Schauer Acres subdivision and the Tecumseh Local School District.
An asphalt driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with openers. A brick paver walkway leads to the glassed-in covered front porch with a ceiling fan and windows above the door. Inside the enclosure is a concrete patio and steps leading to the front door.
The front entry has light-colored hardwood flooring that extends into the living room, which has recessed lighting. This room has a built-in bookcase and is open to the kitchen with a pass-through breakfast bar.
To the left of the entry, and closed off from the living room with French doors, is a room currently being used as a home office. This room has hardwood flooring, a ceiling light, skylight and closet.
The kitchen has tile flooring, recessed lighting, updated stainless appliances — including a French door refrigerator, microwave, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. It has granite counters and an island. There is a breakfast area and French doors leading out to the rear deck.
The wood flooring extends down a hallway off the kitchen and leads to two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The bathroom has tile flooring, an updated white double vanity and a tiled tub-shower combination. The two bedrooms both have hardwood flooring.
Off the kitchen is a half bath with tile flooring and a vanity and wood stairs leading to the second level, which is entirely taken up by an oversized primary bedroom suite. This room has hardwood flooring, a walk-through closet, a soaker tub sitting on tile in the bedroom and an ensuite bath, which has a double vanity, tile flooring and a walk-in, spa-like shower. Both the bedroom and bathroom have recessed lighting. There is a laundry area in the bathroom.
The partially finished basement has a rec room with concrete floor and ceiling light; and there is an unfinished area for storage. The basement also has a woodburning stove.
The fenced backyard has a wood deck surrounded by steps and a covered patio. There is a two-car attached garage with additional storage and openers.
Updates in 2021 include a roof, furnace, air conditioner, appliances, well pump, water softener and electric system.
Facts:
7 Schauer Circle, Medway, OH 45341
Three bedrooms, two- and one-half bathroom
2,000 square feet
.6-acre lot
Open House: Dec. 3, 12 – 3 p.m.
Price: $310,000
Directions: Gerlaugh to R on Lower Valley R on Cloverdale then L on Schauer Circle
Highlights: Hardwood flooring, three bedrooms on first level and primary bedroom suite with ensuite bath on second, two full bathrooms and a half bath, living room open to eat in kitchen, two-car detached, and two-car attached garage, partially finished basement, fenced-in backyard with wood deck and covered back porch, covered front porch with glass enclosure, many updates in 2021, including roof, HVAC, appliances and electrical system.
For more details:
Michelle Helregel
Home Experts Realty
937-543-1518
Michelle@TeamSynergyExperts.com
