Brick ranch with full basement set on 1.61 acres

At the end of the entry is the great room with wood-beam ceiling, neutral carpet, recessed ceiling lights and a bay window. This room extends across the back of the home and also features a stone, gas fireplace with wood mantel. There is an exterior door off this room leading to the back yard. The formal dining room is open to the great room and has chair rail molding and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen is connected to the great room and has an open breakfast bar. It has tile flooring, solid-surface countertops, an island with gas cooktop, double wall ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator. The kitchen has recessed lighting and solid-wood cabinets with appliance barn and microwave area. There is also a pantry in the hall next to the kitchen.

Down a carpeted hallway from the kitchen and great room are the bedrooms. All are carpeted and have crown molding and ceiling fans. The main bedroom has an ensuite bath with vinyl tile, walk-in shower, separate tub/shower combination and newer vanity.

There is an additional full bath off the hallway with tub/shower combination and double vanity.

Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home features a concrete patio, partially fenced back yard and a variety of trees, including butternut, elderberry, apple, peach, cherry and black walnut. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home features a concrete patio, partially fenced back yard and a variety of trees, including butternut, elderberry, apple, peach, cherry and black walnut. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The main-floor laundry room has vinyl flooring, sink and cabinets and room for a freestanding freezer or additional appliances. This room also has an additional ceiling fixture.

The back yard is partially fenced, and the home has a concrete patio across the back. There is a partially finished basement (ceiling not finished) with carpet and a separate room/office with a ceiling light. This room has double closets and could serve as an additional bedroom.

The third full bath is in the basement and has a wood vanity, carpeted flooring, a shower and linen closet. The basement recreation room also has a second brick, wood-burning fireplace. The unfinished part of the basement has room for storage and built-in shelving.

There is an exterior door from the office/bedroom area that leads to the side of the home.

The home features a central vacuum system, extra wide gutters, a rebuilt chimney (2020), newer hot water heater and roof.

120 Tuttle Road, Springfield

Price: $410,000

Directions: U.S. 40 East to left on Tuttle Road.

Highlights: Brick ranch, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, about 2,330 sq. ft., 1.61-acre lot, attached 2-car garage and detached 2-car garage and storage, 2 fireplaces – one woodburning and one gas, 5-burner gas cooktop and double wall ovens, walk-out partially finished basement, partial fenced back yard, updated baths, oversized corner lot

For more details

Nancy Eubanks

937-215-6452

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

Nancy@nancyeubanks.com