Harmony Twp. ranch near Lake Sylvan is on 2 acres

The front door has a glass inset and opens into the foyer, which has hardwood flooring and a ceiling light. To the left is the living room with recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan.

The hallway from the foyer steps back to the open concept kitchen and dining areas and great room. Hardwood flooring flows throughout this space.

The kitchen has white cabinets, tile backsplash, a pantry, quartz countertops, a large island with a farmhouse sink and bar seating, recessed and pendant lighting. Appliances include a gas cooktop, double wall ovens, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, and a sliding glass door opens to the back patio. The great room has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Off the kitchen is a “pocket” office with built in desk and hardwood flooring. It opens to the primary bedroom suite.

The primary bedroom suite is on one side of the house. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a walk-in closet.

An exterior door opens to the back patio. The ensuite bathroom has hardwood flooring, a double vanity, a walk-in tile shower with glass door and a freestanding bathtub.

A hallway off the great room leads to the three additional bedrooms. They have neutral carpeting, ceiling fans and recessed lighting.

There is a full bath nearby with hardwood flooring, a linen closet, a vanity and tub/shower combination.

Rounding out the first level is a half bathroom with vanity and hardwood flooring and a laundry room and mud room off the garage. There is a built-in bench with hooks/cubby storage and the laundry room has a utility sink.

The full unfinished basement has been plumbed for a bathroom and has shelving for storage.

The rear of the home features a covered patio with wood posts, and the lot is tree lined at the rear. The home is located across the street from Lake Sylvan but does not have lake access included.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $649,900

More info: Brandon Watson, Irongate Realtors, Beavercreek, 937-901-7298, brandonwatsonrealtor@gmail.com