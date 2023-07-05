WATCH: Area city celebrates the 4th with ‘wettest parade in Ohio’

Jordan and Dakota Reed left Franklin Tuesday considerably less dry than when they arrived.

The Reeds, along with their kids, Asher and Arianna, attended Franklin’s Independence Day parade for the first time this year. Dubbed “the wettest parade in Ohio,” most of the participants in the Warren County parade are armed with water guns and hoses, and every street corner has a barrel of water for spectators to join in the fun.

“I wanted to get wet,” Jordan Reed said, “but my kids had other plans.”

Asher was a fan of the water, but Arianna wasn’t quite as into it. She preferred to stay dry. Still, the family had a good time at the parade, and Jordan said he plans to bring water guns himself next year.

Whitney Wulfhorst and her daughter, Corinne, enjoyed the parade as active participants, marching with Freedom Worship Center, a church in Franklin.

“We participate every year,” Whitney Wulfhorst said. “It’s so fun, and so many people come out in the community and stuff, so we like it.”

Franklin’s celebration is not for the faint of heart. A series of fire trucks comes after all of the floats and other parade participants, stopping at every intersection to spray the crowd. For the kids, it’s a chance to run toward the water, not away from it.

Stacy Behymer brought her kids and their friends with her to the parade to enjoy the fun. While the kids enjoyed spraying people, Behymer said she was looking forward to the rest of the day.

“We’re gonna go grill out and then probably hit some fireworks tonight,” Behymer said.

While the parade didn’t start until 10 a.m., participants began lining up at 8:15 in the morning to get ready. The route took them across the Great Miami River on Park Avenue, down Main Street and onto East 6th Street before wrapping up at the Franklin Lions Club Municipal Park. The parade featured seven “wet zones” along its route, but spectators brought buckets of water and spray guns to join in the fun between the designated zones.