5 Dayton rock bands that have gone international

Style: lo-fi, indie rock

Sample these songs: "Echos Myron," "My Valuable Hunting Knife," "Hold On Hope," "Class Clown Spots a UFO"

More info: www.robertpollard.net

THE BREEDERS

Formed: 1990

Style: modern rock

Sample these songs: "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," "Full on Idle," "Bang On"

More info: www.facebook.com/thebreeders

BRAINIAC

Formed: 1992

Style: electro-punk

Sample these songs: "I, Fuzzbot," "Sexual Frustration," "Vincent Come on Down," "Flash Ram"

More info: www.facebook.com/Brainiac-1469097239973542/

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

Style: emo

Formed: 2001

Sample these songs: "Ohio is For Lovers," "Saying Sorry," "Nervous Breakdown," "Golden Parachute"

More info: www.hawthorneheights.com

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Formed: 2005

Style: Metalcore

Sample these songs: "Dogs Can Grow Beards All Over," "Born to Lose," "To the Key of Evergreen," "Hey John, What's Your Name Again?"

More info: www.tdwpband.com