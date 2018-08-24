5 Dayton rock bands that have gone international

For international music fans, Dayton is most known for the rich funk scene that birthed now classic acts like Ohio Players, Zapp, Slave and Sun.
The region has also been home to jazz singers like Little Miss Cornshucks, bluegrass musicians like Red Allen and ’60s rockers like the Lemon Pipers. In the late ’70s, local innovators like Toxic Reasons and Dementia Precox helped create the indie rock scene that served as the launch pad for these five internationally known modern rock acts.
GUIDED BY VOICES
Formed: 1983
Style: lo-fi, indie rock
Sample these songs: "Echos Myron," "My Valuable Hunting Knife," "Hold On Hope," "Class Clown Spots a UFO"
More info: www.robertpollard.net
THE BREEDERS
Formed: 1990
Style: modern rock
Sample these songs: "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," "Full on Idle," "Bang On"
More info: www.facebook.com/thebreeders
BRAINIAC
Formed: 1992
Style: electro-punk
Sample these songs: "I, Fuzzbot," "Sexual Frustration," "Vincent Come on Down," "Flash Ram"
More info: www.facebook.com/Brainiac-1469097239973542/
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS
Style: emo
Formed: 2001
Sample these songs: "Ohio is For Lovers," "Saying Sorry," "Nervous Breakdown," "Golden Parachute"
More info: www.hawthorneheights.com
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Formed: 2005
Style: Metalcore
Sample these songs: "Dogs Can Grow Beards All Over," "Born to Lose," "To the Key of Evergreen," "Hey John, What's Your Name Again?"
More info: www.tdwpband.com
