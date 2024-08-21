Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival to have more vendors than previous years

The biggest addition in 2024 is almost a third more vendors than in previous years, amounting to nearly 100, a strong feat for a festival into its second decade.

“We’ve gotten the word out really well with social media blasts and got people curious,” said Sue Chasnov, one of the festival organizers, of the boost.

One of the new attractions is a mobile photo booth, while several artisans will offer goods including pottery and there will be a book signing with a local author on her raising foster children. A popular attraction from past years making a return is a glass blower, who will give demonstrations of his craft both days.

The performing arts portion will cover a number of music genres, especially good time rock and roll and pop hits. Two of the 2023 Best of Springfield top three bands will perform including energetic rockers The Temps as Friday evening’s headliner, and the Matt Clarkson Band headlining Saturday night with its rock/country mix.

“That’s Life Storytelling Show” on Saturday evening in the Clifton Opera House will feature real stories from everyday people and share life lessons.

When the music isn’t playing, the dancers will be out performing with the fire dancers, one of the festival’s signature acts, Irish, Filipino and Middle Eastern styles and local dancers will also showcase their talents.

“The dancers really keep things going in between the bands. People always want to see the fire dancers at our festival,” Chasnov said.

Events will lead off at 4 p.m. Friday with the annual cruise-in. There will be a supervised children’s area with games, face painting, a bounce house and prizes.

A variety of food trucks will sell popular fair-type food to ethnic foods. A beer tent will also be available.

“We’re hoping it will be a really good weekend with good weather and a fun summer experience in our village,” Chasnov said.

More online

For more information on the festival, go to villageofclifton.com/festival-information.