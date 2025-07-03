The Legends of Springfield perform with symphony orchestra this weekend

The SSO playlist will include music from one of the biggest recent movies, “Wicked” and one of the classics, whose lead character will return to cinemas this summer, “Superman March” by John Williams.

The Legends of Springfield will take on “Superstition,” “September” and “I’m Every Woman.”

The show begins at 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Park Amphitheater at Cliff Park. Attendees can set up lawn furniture and blankets beginning at 6 a.m. and must have them removed at the end of the evening’s performance.

For more information on the festival, go to facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil.

UPCOMING SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL EVENTS

8 p.m. July 9: Acapella vocal band DUWENDE: 6-person group performing popular music covers

8 p.m. July 11: The PettyBreakers: A tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

8 p.m. July 12: Phil Dirt and the Dozers: America’s premiere “Rock ‘N R’oldies” review performs hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s