The Legends of Springfield perform with symphony orchestra this weekend

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be part of the Summer Arts Festival with a July 6, 2025 performance. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be part of the Summer Arts Festival with a July 6, 2025 performance. CONTRIBUTED
Entertainment
By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago
X

The Summer Arts Festival, currently in its fourth week, will again include a Springfield tradition this Sunday, July 6.

It’s the 59th consecutive performance by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and is a collaboration with The Legends of Springfield, a group of hometown performers with deep local roots that go back as far as the 1970s including The Pleasure Seekers, The Pure Pleasure Band and The Champion City Trio.

The SSO playlist will include music from one of the biggest recent movies, “Wicked” and one of the classics, whose lead character will return to cinemas this summer, “Superman March” by John Williams.

The Legends of Springfield will take on “Superstition,” “September” and “I’m Every Woman.”

The show begins at 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Park Amphitheater at Cliff Park. Attendees can set up lawn furniture and blankets beginning at 6 a.m. and must have them removed at the end of the evening’s performance.

For more information on the festival, go to facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil.

UPCOMING SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL EVENTS

8 p.m. July 9: Acapella vocal band DUWENDE: 6-person group performing popular music covers

8 p.m. July 11: The PettyBreakers: A tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

8 p.m. July 12: Phil Dirt and the Dozers: America’s premiere “Rock ‘N R’oldies” review performs hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s

In Other News
1
Fourth week of Summer Arts Festival in Springfield: What to expect
2
High temps have arrived: Here is your guide to local pools and splash...
3
The retired roller coasters of Kings Island
4
Summer concerts guide: Hozier, Stevie Nicks, Luke Bryan, Phish and more
5
Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A to bring island atmosphere to Gloria...

About the Author

Brett Turner