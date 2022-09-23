springfield-news-sun logo
X

Yellow Springs credit union part of global debit card fraud attack

Crime & Law
By
48 minutes ago

Yellow Springs Federal Credit Union was reportedly one of the victims in a worldwide debit card fraud attack.

“We are following an industry, world-wide, massive MasterCard debit card fraud that has included some YSCU card numbers,” read a message posted to the credit union’s website. “No YSCU member private information has been exposed, only our publicly-known bin numbers.”

ExploreFalse active shooter reported at 3 area high schools, including in Dayton

Fraudsters can use the programs to predict valid numbers fitting YSCU’s bin and then attempt to charge items to that number, according to the statement.

Anyone who thinks their card has been compromised should contact the credit union.

A free gift card is available for customers to load funds from their account to use for purchases until a new debit card is received.

In Other News
1
Defense in Pike County murder trial denied request for mistrial
2
Greenville children found safe after Amber Alert issued
3
Patients from across country flood to Kettering clinic amid Ohio...
4
Ohio judge plans to extend temporary restraining order on abortion ban...
5
Customs agents seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana in Cincinnati

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top