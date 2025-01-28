These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Ronnie E. Modlin, 49, of Dayton: Forgery.

Justin D. Tefft, 37: Breaking-and-entering, aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Many D. Ellis, 41, of West Jefferson: Possession of cocaine.

Edroyce D. Barron, 34, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 36, of Springfield: Assault (three counts), obstructing official business.

Tyree R. Gaston, 26, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Joshua T. Ivory, 37: Aggravated burglary.

Anthony K. Roberts II, 33, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Simeon A. Porter, 20, of Springfield: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Archie Perkins III, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence, abduction.

Austin D. Smith, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jeremy Edley Jr., 34, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Sanchez T. Banks, 33, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.

Kiersten P. Shonkwiler, 23, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl.

Caden J. Jenry, 17, of Jamestown, Ohio: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, abduction.

Levi M. Gorsuch, 38: Domestic violence (two counts), strangulation.

Andrea R. Beverly, 35, of Springfield: Forgery (three counts), receiving stolen property (three counts).

Joshua W. Gentner, 35, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence.

Benjamin J. Maurer, 27, of Springfield: Theft.

Tyren L. DeArmond, 25, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Michael R. Smith, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.

Harley A. Leigh, 30, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.

Jackson D. Harris, 27, of Springfield: Attempted rape, abduction (two counts).