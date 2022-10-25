springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield woman charged for head-on Greene County crash in May

Crime & Law
By
11 minutes ago

A Springfield woman is being charged with vehicular assault and other charges connected to a May head-on crash in Miami Township, Greene County.

Bridget N. Hamilton, 30, was indicted in the Greene County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, and three different charges of driving while under the influence, including driving under the influence of alcohol and amphetamines.

In a crash report, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that late on May 11, Hamilton was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northeast on U.S. 68 when she went left of center and crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram driving the opposite direction.

The Malibu went off the left side of the road, while the pickup truck rolled onto its side on U.S. 68.

Hamilton and the passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, while the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

