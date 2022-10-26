Springfield man charged in Dayton stabbing

A 30-year-old Springfield man is accused of stabbing a man on Monday morning during a fight in Dayton.
Bond was set at $25,000 for Randy Thomas Brakeall III during his Wednesday afternoon arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The stabbing was reported to the Dayton Police Department after a 42-year-old Dayton man walked into Miami Valley Hospital at 11:10 a.m. with a stab wound, according to an affidavit.
A police investigation determined the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Oak Street.
“Video footage showed Mr. Brakeall using his right hand to make a stabbing motion into [the victim’s] left side,” the affidavit stated.
Police found a black-handled pocket knife and blood on the front porch in the area of the fight.
During questioning by police, “Mr. Brakeall admitted to fighting and punching [the victim] but not stabbing him.”
Brakeall remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author