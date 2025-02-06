More charges for men arrested in connection to burglary of Joe Burrow’s Anderson Township home

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a release Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, all of Chile and in this country illegally after overstaying their permissions, have been charged with transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

The three, along with Alexander Huaiquil-Chavez, were arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Jan. 10 during a traffic stop after investigators had been conducting surveillance on them.

Now, Parker is further detailing that surveillance, which started when investigators responded to a call at Burrow’s home at around 8:14 p.m. Dec. 9. WCPO’s previous reporting shows police responded to a call after a woman who was dropped off at the house discovered the rooms were messy and a bedroom window had been broken.

Burrow’s home has a security detail, and officials noted security personnel walked the perimeter of his home at 6 p.m. and noticed no broken windows or issues. Parker said police believe the burglary occurred between 6-8 p.m. when Burrow would have been getting ready for his Monday Night Football game in Dallas.

After responding to the calls, officials checked cameras and discovered a trail camera image of a man carrying luggage and walking through the wooded area behind Burrow’s home.

“Law enforcement tracked the subjects in various states following the burglary, and subsequently located (their) vehicle at the La Quinta hotel on University Boulevard in Fairborn,” the release says.

Phone analysis of Cabello’s phone shows he deleted pictures of items stolen from Burrow’s home and the back of Burrow’s house when troopers pulled their car over. Analysis also showed other photos of him and the other men in Florida just days after the burglary wearing some of Burrow’s stolen jewelry.

Body camera footage shows troopers also found an old LSU t-shirt and Bengals hat during a search of their vehicle. Also found were tools used to break glass.

All four men were taken into custody and later charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang and possessing criminal tools. Those state charges remain pending and a judge set the bond for each of them at $250,000.

Police also on Feb. 4 arrested two men in New York after they were accused of selling items from the group.

Sanchez, Morales and Cabello could face up to 30 years in prison for their federal charges.