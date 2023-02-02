Medicare card scam targets seniors for personal info

Scammers pose as employees of the Social Security Administration, Medicare or Ohio Department of Insurance to call their intended victims to say the person needs a new Medicare card or to turn in their paper card for a plastic one and then request their personal information, said Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French.

Government agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, Medicare and the Ohio Department of Insurance do not call Ohioans on Medicare without already knowing their information, according to a release from French’s office.