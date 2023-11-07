Man charged in attack of security guard, Dayton fire crews indicted in Miamisburg gun case

A Springfield man accused of viciously attacking a security guard in Dayton and then fighting with Dayton firefighters and police last month was indicted Tuesday on a weapons charge out of Miamisburg.

James Timothy Fickling, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (under the influence).

The mother of a woman Fickling was dating called Miamisburg police Sept. 5 to report that Fickling was intoxicated, had a firearm and was causing a disturbance, said Miamisburg police detective Nick Bell.

When officers arrived, they saw Fickling get out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway that was running and had its lights on, the detective said.

Fickling admitted to police that he drank several beers and that he had a gun on the dash, which is where police found it, Bell said.

He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and later released, online jail booking records show.

Fickling was indicted last Tuesday, on Oct. 31, on a dozen charges, including kidnapping, felonious assault and attempt to commit felonious assault in the attack at the Premier Health Center building at 110 N. Main St. in Dayton.

Fickling entered the building around 5 p.m. Oct. 21, removed his clothes before jumping around and pulling the fire alarm, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in an Oct. 31 media briefing.

A 66-year-old security guard came to investigate, when Fickling knocked her to the ground and hit her multiple times in the face with his knee, causing her to lose consciousness, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He also attacked her eyes, which Heck said caused her to lose her sight permanently in both eyes.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to the fire alarm at the building. Once they arrived, the prosecutor said Fickling also tried to attack them and during his arrest he attempted to bite a police officer, according to court records.

Fickling is held on $750,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

