“I heard a baby cry.” Miami County neighbors share what they saw following chase, double-fatal crash

Cain said other neighbors also comforted the child while on scene and made sure someone was with the baby until paramedics were able to transfer the child to Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said the crash was the end result of a police chase for a suspect wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering. The fleeing driver has not been identified, but he was pronounced dead after the crash.

Troy police said around 8 a.m., in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court, officers were looking for the suspect, who also had a warrant in Greene County for a court order violation. That is when an officer saw a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect.

“The officer was aware that the suspect was in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol when stopped by Troy officers on March 7,” read a release from Troy police.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled, eventually going south on state Route 202.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the car using stop sticks at the intersection of state Route 202 and Ross Road. However, the suspect continued on until the vehicle crashed into another car at U.S. 40.

The drivers of both cars, a man and a woman, are dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jason Gregory was waiting with his daughter for her school bus and said he saw a car he thought was going 100 miles per hour before the crash.

“As soon as I said ‘Wow, that car is flying’ Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through,” Gregory said.

Cain said she thought the young girl was saved by her car seat.

“She was still firmly inside her car seat. The straps were right there with her,” Cain said.