Former Columbus Zoo CEO sentenced to prison in $2.29M fraud scheme

As part of the agreement, he also agreed to pay $315,572.65 in restitution to the zoo, the state and the IRS on top of $400,000 already paid back on his behalf in 2021, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

In a release, the attorney general’s office said that Stalf “took advantage of his position to enrich himself, his family and his friends by scheming to defraud the zoo through a pattern of corrupt activity and lying through financial forms to cover up the wrongdoing.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, “The zoo has long been a crown jewel of Central Ohio, but this pretender stole the jewels right out of that crown.”

The money was spent on suites and tickets to concerts and sporting events, golf memberships, trips to other states and foreign countries and purchases of motor vehicles, meals and drinks, the release said.

Stalf was charged alongside four other zoo officials, including former zoo chief financial officer Greg Bell, his son and former zoo purchasing assistant Grant Bell, former zoo purchasing agent Tracy Murnane and former zoo marketing director Pete Fingerhut.

All but Fingerhut have been sentenced.

Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $583,697.44, the attorney general’s office said.

Grant Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,554.61 in restitution.

Tracy Murnane was sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by three years of probation and paid $101,000 in restitution.

Fingerhut pleaded guilty July 2 to one count each of aggravated theft and conspiracy, 11 counts of tampering with records, three counts of telecommunications fraud and a misdemeanor count of falsification. As part of the plea agreement he will pay more than $675,000 in restitution to the zoo, the state of Ohio and the IRS. The attorney general’s office said he is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.