Breaking: Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio: Why they chose this city

Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

Crime & Law
By
58 minutes ago
X

A 19-year-old from Dayton died following a pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

Kylee Harrigan was driving a 2007 Honda Accord west at high speed on I-70 during a chase involving the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when she tried to exit to state Route 54 in Harmony Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, which is investigating the crash.

The Honda went off the right side of the off-ramp just before 12:45 a.m. and struck a parked 2022 Freightliner semitractor-trailer occupied by a 28-year-old California man, the patrol said.

Harrigan was freed from the car and flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Twp. Fire Department, CareFlight and Shield Towing.

We’re working to learn more about what led to the pursuit and will update this report.

In Other News
1
75-year-old Hamilton woman pleads guilty to robbing bank
2
Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse
3
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
4
Clark County woman accused of selling images of teen daughter gets...
5
Cincinnati driver shot in I-675 road rage incident in Beavercreek...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.