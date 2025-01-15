Kevin L. Buck, 32, of 1826 Hillside Avenue, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, no motorcycle endorsement, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Demetrius A. Embry, 36, of 821 Rodgers Dr., assault, innocent, continued, DNQ for public defender, no contact with victim.

Justin L. Hawk, 18, of 1327 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, of 1719 Mound St., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tyron D. Martin, 45, of 336 Rosewood Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, DNQ for public defender, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Egbert Stewart, 44, of Sidney, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamur L. Allen, 42, of Dayton, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Travis O. Cordy, 30, of 1124 Mulberry St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bravius Exavier, 36, of 1351 West Pleasant St., criminal damaging, guilty.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 34, of 302 Sunset Dr., domestic violence, dismissed.

Brooks Portman, 42, of 419 Oakwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Corey J. Thomas, 26, of Canal Winchester, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Corey J. Thomas, 26, of 6306 Pompano St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Sierra K. Allen, 39, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 54, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Bonita F. Beachum, 56, of 2051 Sturgeon St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paul E. Brown, 41, of 901 Dahlia Dr. W, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Maurice O. Carden, 32, of Moraine, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, susp jail on successful completion review status, display of tags, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $5.

Paul Crozier, 47, of 354 E. McCreight Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review status, fined $100.

John Davis, 54, of 3125 Penrose Ave., theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, criminal damaging, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, criminal trespass, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer L. Fahl, 22, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 6 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of group probation, fined $50.

Craig K. Fullen, 49, of 1937 Clifton Ave., OVI, continued, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Johnathon A. Gillespie, 25, of South Vienna, sexual imposition, bench warrant ordered.

Kochman Harris II, 47, of 650 Damascus Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Paul R. Judy, 45, of 2635 Sunset Avenue, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brooklynn Parker, 18, of Grove City, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Paul A. Skiles, 67, of Bellevue, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, drug paraphernalia offense, guilty, 25 days of jail, jail concurrent with prison term.

James F. Waugh II, 53, of 2217 Woodside Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review status.

Charles D. Wiley, 61, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua R. Castle, 37, of 1313 Mound St., obstructing official business, continued, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Demetrius A. Embry, 36, of 821 Rodgers Dr., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Kaleb Foland, 19, of 2323 Irwin Ave., menacing, dismissed.

Andrew Garcia, 38, of 2426 Virginia Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryce N. Malone, 26, of 326 Montgomery Ave., intimidation of victim, dismissed.

Timothy T. Nawman, 39, of 1224 Rice St., possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 3 days jail suspended for timely payment of fine and costs, administrative license suspension has terminated by operation of law. court, will not impose A. license sentence, fine/costs due by august 5, 2025, defendant shall, not appear if paid in full, fined $180, speed, dismissed, open container public, dismissed.