Justin A. Jaynes, 38, of 2740 Dwight Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Alazae A. King, 25, of 412 Dayton Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Sean Murphy, 27, of Columbus, endangering children, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Uvelio Santizo Rodriguez, 22, of 2360 Lagonda Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Dustin R. Sloan, 40, of 1940 Primm Dr., Apt. E, guilty, bond $10,000, guilty, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Shaun T. Birt, 59, of 215 St George Place, Apt. B, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Steven B. Huffman, 54, of Lewistown, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs paid by 30 days, 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $150, assured clear distance, dismissed, open container, dismissed.