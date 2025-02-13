Mickey Beran, 45, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 42, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Brandy Depriest, 43, of 315 S. Burnett Road, theft, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, no contact with any Kroger’s, must remain law abiding for 6 months, assessed costs $50.

Connie M. Fent, 46, of 1629 Cypress St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 33, of Columbus, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

John C. Mccoy, 43, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Dylan Steiner, 26, of 912 Park Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Chris L. Kelly, 48, of 3151 Revels St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $10, assault, dismissed.

Kim S. Perez, 51, of 211 N. Light St., carry concealed weapon, continued, public defender appointed.

Kaycee B. Reed, 23, of 2653 Morton Drive, criminal damaging amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide and 1y ear no contact with victim, 150.00 fine stayed on condition no contact with victim, fine and costs due within 2months.

Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 44, of 802 Drexel Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 45 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, remain compliant with mental health and medication, costs to be paid within 6 months, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Michael T. Sibole, 33, of Dayton, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 6 days credit for time served, no contact with 30 Warder St. for 1 year and 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 8 months, fined $100.

Steven C. Stacey, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Dylan Steiner, 26, of 912 Park Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

John D. Stoltz, 46, of New Carlisle, hit and run/personal property, dismissed, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $150, OVI, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 28, of 828 E. John St., Apt. E, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $200, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brett W. Doughty, 40, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, suspended on no other violation in 30 days, fined $100.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 33, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served/balance suspended on no new offenses in 6 months, fined $100.

Kristie R. Vanhorn, 30, of 1020 Eastgate Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Charissa R. Wibright, 28, of 3002 Maplewood Ave. Front, criminal damaging amended to disorderly, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, no contact with victim, fined $100, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Kyle Wilson, 33, of 1014 Driscoll Ave., OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Afelix A. Fisher, 67, of 102 E. Main St. #313, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Carl Hazelett, 37, of 415 W. Pleasant St., fugitive, dismissed.

Billy J. Leece Jr., 54, of 1019 Farlow St., domestic violence, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Andre J. Martin, 42, of 1921 Sweetbriar Lane, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, seek gainful employment, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $250.