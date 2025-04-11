Rylee A. Butler, 21, of 930 Sunset Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael A. Hill, 39, of Troy, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 37, of 5755 Willowdale Road, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fine and costs due within 60days, fined $100.

Billy R. Alcorn, 36, of 428 W. Mulberry St., violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

D’Arcy E. Carter, 26, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Jason Frock, 41, of 112 N. Western Ave., burglary, continued, no contact with property on N. Jackson.

Jessica L. Oneill, 38, of 1213 N. Lowry Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $375.

Brian E. Potts, 55, of 1903 Elaina Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $250, failure to control, dismissed.

Dalton E. Botkin, 27, of 2018 Memorial Drive, theft, dismissed.

Jacob Jung, 24, of Athens, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

John A. Moore Sr., 68, of 353 E. High St., Apt. 805, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jeff Neely, 65, of 918 Mansfield Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of Dayton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tyaunet L. Wells, 42, of 1623 S. Fountain Ave., theft, dismissed.