Raekwon Hall, 26, of 125 Brent Dr., Apt. B, improper discharge firearms, continued, no contact with property at 134 W. Southern Ave., public defender appointed, bond $25,000, improper discharge firearms, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, tamper with evidence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Brian K. Hesson, 59, of 2734 Berger Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

James H. Hodge, 48, of Columbus, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Von Hutchins, 55, of 1538 1/2 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Ian E. Johnson, 30, of 6025 Knorwood Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Meijer in Springfield, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $1,000.

Jessie A. M. Koyl, 20, of 1232 White Oak Dr., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Steed III, 46, of Russells Point, fugitive, dismissed.

Dylan Steiner, 25, of 912 Park Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, DNQ for public defender, no contact with victim, bond $15,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ for public defender, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustin R. Sloan, 40, of 527 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond remains $5,000 community service/10%.

George Tackett, 59, of 507 Indiana Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 461 Harrison St., violate protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Cody A. Waddel, 32, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly, guilty, unkown sentence.

Jon D. Bussard, 35, of 1571 Regent Ave., OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Eric Frank, 62, of 4841 Troy Road, violate protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, viol. protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David M. Self, 45, of 521 N. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, domestic violence, dismissed.

David R. Taylor, 46, of 1726 Catawba Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Shaneka U. M. Cobb, 32, of 140 Post Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Lisa Rankin, 52, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, breaking and entering, continued, bond changed to OR.

Aaron Toms, 44, of Williamsburg, felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains 15,000 community service/10%, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to OR.

Shannon L. Vinion, 41, of 2016 Huron Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond changed to OR.

Emily M. Butts, 21, of 1332 Cedarview Dr., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Shaneka Cobb, 32, of 140 Post Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Cassondra A. Alley, 34, of 208 White Cliffs Court, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Quinton C. Dare, 30, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension amended to speed, guilty, fine/costs due May 13, 2025., need not appear if paid in full, fined $250, speed, guilty, fined $50.

Anastasia M. Hall, 40, of 1465 S. Plum St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Nathaniel M. Lumpkin, 68, of 631 W. Euclid Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Merino Michaud, 37, of 1706 Morgan St., request for bail, dismissed.

Christopher J. Moore, 32, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Paige C. Palmer, 30, of London, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days concurrent with 24CRB00745, if appropriate for early release for treatment, through drug court, the defendant will be released, on this sentence with the balance suspended on, condition is compliance with treatment.