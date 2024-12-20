Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, failure to control, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, tail lights, innocent, continued.

Jeffrey R. Caldwell, 31, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Pierre Colquitt, 44, fugitive, continued, bond $25,000.

Robert Cordle, 40, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR Bond, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Jasmaine Darby, 36, of Springfield, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Devion M. Foster, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Carl Hazelett, 37, of Springfield, fugitive, continued.

Bailey L. Hutchinson, 26, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lisa D. McPherson, 58, of Springfield, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Casey L. Payne, 34, of Springfield, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, child endangering, innocent, continued.

Michael E. Ratliff, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Shawn E. Freeman, 50, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, DUS, continued, speed, continued.

David M. Walden, 40, of Springfield, drug paraphernalia, continued.

Riley P. Haynes, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact, assault, continued.

Egbert Hall, 45, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Andrew Q. Harris, 43, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Sean A. Hayes, 36, of Springfield, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued.

Aldrien Hernandez, 25, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, public defender appointed, OVI, continued, operating w/o valid OL, continued, marked lanes, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, operating w/o valid OL, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Robert L. Huffman, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, continued.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, bond remains $2500 c/s/10%, violate/protection order, continued.

Jacob Pikey, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, disrupting public service, continued.

Kasandra C. Smith, 25, of Springfield, theft, guilty, credit for time served, fine/costs due March 18, 2025, fined $100.

Misael Z. Ventura, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, child endangering, continued.