Randall J. Blair, 65, of Enon, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald L. Downs, 40, of Fairborn, vehicular vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Tayler M. Finigan, 21, of Marysville, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Connor E. Holton, 30, of Sidney, drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Branden Imber, 34, of Enon, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $10,000.

Terry L. Jones, 67, of 538 Parkwood, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin R. Locke, 40, of 1 E. Pleasant St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

John C. Mccoy, 44, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brent Miller, 28, of Xenia, misconduct at emergency, innocent, continued, refused public defender, bond $100.

Kelly A. Phillips, 41, of 1361 Perry St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon A. Pugh, 36, of 435 E. Liberty St., request for bail, continued, must also post $5000 unsecured bond, bond $5,000.

Clifford E. Smith Sr., 46, of 1821 S. Center St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Baylie A. Wiley, 21, of 1361 Perry St., theft, innocent, continued, court appointed attorney, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

William B. Wise, 55, of 380 1/2 E. Main St., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.