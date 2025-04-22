Jamie Call, 30, of 222 S. Plum St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamie Call, 30, of 222 S. Plum St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Matt C. Cason, 44, of 222 S. Plum St., obstructing official business, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, credit for time served.

Matthew C. Cason, 44, of 222 S. Plum St., signal dev. on bicycle, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $10.

Kimberly K. Cramblett, 34, of 235 N. Jackson St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

James P. Doyle, 41, of 2416 Balsam Drive, ride bicycle on sidewalk, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 44, of South Charleston, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Jennifer Drugmand, 43, of 1455 Selma Road, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jennifer Drugmand N, 43, of Urbana, warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $7,500.

Karon A. Hamilton, 48, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, wrong way one way, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Joshua Marano, 22, of 1843 Cheviot Hills Drive, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Amber N. Martin, 36, of 1668 Catawba Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Carol M. Morris, 61, of 2635 W. First St #26, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Trey T. Parr, 29, of 2635 W. First St #26, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Ciara A. Peterson, 24, of 104 S. Race St., confinement of dogs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $65, confinement of dogs, guilty, unknown sentence, confinement of dogs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $65.

Jennica Smith, 18, of 1232 White Oak Drive, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Kenny J. Trimble, 55, of 3289 Glenn Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brayden M. Wallace, of 403 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.