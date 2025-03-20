Inesha D. Gaston, 25, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 310, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Joshua B. Hawley, 36, of Urbana, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of 1738 S. Sweetbriar, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Justin D. Tefft, 37, theft, continued, bond $10,000.

Michael W. Wroblewski, 60, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 6, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Charles D. Dean, 24, of Mayfield Heights, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Heather L. Penwell, 39, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 314, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Johnathon T. Beach, 29, of Milan, IN, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 30, of 1524 Kenton St., theft, guilty, 170 days of jail, 12 months of probation, possession of criminal tools, guilty, 170 days of jail.

Ronald K. Cosby, 60, of 1013 Jasper St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Sharee N. Dean, 32, of 429 E. John St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 610 Montgomery Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, law abiding through March 18, 2026, fine and costs by May 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., fined $300.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 37, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 36, of 2506 Lexington Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension remains in effect, remaining charges dismissed, fine and costs for review for 5/21/2025 at 8:30 a.m., fined $375.

Aubrey R. Walpole, 24, of Hamilton, falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Young M. Scott, 37, of 1010 Olive St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, law abiding through 3/18/2026, fine and costs to be paid by 5/21/25 at 8:30 a.m., fined $400.