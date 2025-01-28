Shamala J. Collier, 45, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shamala J. Collier, 45, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Louis R. Gibson, 36, of 1464 W. Clark St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #149, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, assault, continued, weapons under disability, continued, bond $5,000.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Joshua T. Ory IV, 37, of 401 E. Northern Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Nashae L. Stephens, 30, of 141 E. Cassilly St., OVI, innocent, continued, bond remains “no bond”, OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, credit for time served, assessed costs $375, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Donald R. Wakefield, 63, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.