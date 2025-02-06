25CV0111: Discover Bank v. Angelina L. Thompson, action for money.

25CV0112: IH Credit Union v. Julie A. Ogden-Baker, breach of contract.

25CV0113: The Bank of New York Mellon, The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, INC., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-67CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-67CB v. Timothy W. Baldwin, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Timothy W. Baldwin, foreclosure.

25CV0114: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. v. Michelle S. Corwin, Vincent T. Schoepfer, replevin.

25CV0115: Steven C. Hillard v. Tashona M. Einink, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.