25CV0110: MidFirst Bank v. Anna L. Carter, Scott A. Carter, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
25CV0111: Discover Bank v. Angelina L. Thompson, action for money.
25CV0112: IH Credit Union v. Julie A. Ogden-Baker, breach of contract.
25CV0113: The Bank of New York Mellon, The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, INC., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-67CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-67CB v. Timothy W. Baldwin, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Timothy W. Baldwin, foreclosure.
25CV0114: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. v. Michelle S. Corwin, Vincent T. Schoepfer, replevin.
25CV0115: Steven C. Hillard v. Tashona M. Einink, action for money.
