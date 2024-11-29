24CV0904: Marshall A. Hayes v. Joyce A. Neese, State Farm Insurance Co., personal injury.

24CV0905: Angela M. Drugmand, Dennis C. Drugmand v. Geico, Ryan M. Hicks, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid , AKA Job and Family Services, personal injury.

24CV0906: Johnnie Goodman, JR. v. Group Management Services, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Admin, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

MTGW Associations Inc. to Samantha M. Hurlburt and Tanner Schroer, 804 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $168,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Brittany Norris and Joyce Conley, 738 Hyer St., New Carlisle; $210,000.

Robert O. and Andrea L. Barr to Robert O. Barr, 149 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $0.

Jerry A. Foster to Audrey Foster and Michael White, 424 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $200,000.

David M. and Linda K. Rothery to Linda K. Rothery, 6780 Musser Lane, Donnelsville; $0.

Riby E. and John M. Rogers to Ruby E. Rogers, 1375 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

William L. and Dorothy M. Althoff to William L. Althoff, 421 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $0.

Matthew A. Shoemacher to Bonnie J. Demmy, 5896 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Rosalie E. Smith to James R. Smith, 4843 Limrick Road, Springfield; $0.

Thomas E. and Julie A. Troxell to Thomas E. and Julie A. Troxell, trustees, 8981 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Larry E. and Bonnie S. Spahr to Karleigh S. and Kelsee J. Fantacone, 395 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $0.

James L. Peart to James L. and Valerie E. Peart, 12794, 12900 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Audra L. Freeland to Audra L. Freeland, 7521 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.

Ronald F. Bates to Bates Real Estate 2 LLC, 480 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $0.

Trina Ross to Joseph Smith, 3000 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $250,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Muayad Qendah, 3190 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $163,800.

Deborah A. Warnock to Zachary N. and Victoria G. Spina, 1325 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $220,000.

Richard Lanum to Richard and Kelly J. Lanum, 3289 Uplands Drive, Springfield; $0.

Doris J. Pendleton to Linda Zell, 4215 W. Enon Drive, Enon; $0.

Joseph A. Smaldon to Indoor Edge Properties Limited, 7050-7056 Emerald Ave., Enon; $350,000.

Tami Smith and Lori Pearce to Indoor Edge Properties Limited, 4369 Joy Drive, Enon; $120,000.

Dennis D. Smith to Curtis Smith Sr., 4307 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $0.

Connor and Taylor Measel to Zachariah A. Knauer and Kaylee A. Hobbs, 4514 Green Meadows Drive, Enon; $195,000.

Scott T. McMillin, trustee to Charles E. and Stephanie L. Smith, 4553 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $640,000.

Gary L. and Wanda L. Seegraves to Gary L. and Wanda L. Seegraves, trustee, 5378 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $0.

M E Church, trustees to Pointe of Grace Church, 4297 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

New Moorefield Methodist Church to Point of Grace Church, 5065 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.

DL to Anna Ivory, 4054 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $132,000.

Katlin and Tori Arthurs to Planet Home Lending LLC, 4849 Ashley Drive, Springfield; $200,200.

Ellen C. Schroeder to Luke R. and Corinne L. Haerr, 4304 Reno Road, Springfield; $268,500.

Rose M. Lain to Jerry A. Foster, 4600 Tacoma St., Springfield; $130,000.

Shawn Y. Valentine to Diahann M. Blackburn, 4535 Tacoma St., Springfield; $137,000.

Austin Mayse to Chyna Sampuran, 4825 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $178,000.

Kathleen Goodman and Doreen Sanders to Kathleen Goodman, 4255 Anoka St., Springfield; $0.

Chris Campbell to Colleen Parker, 5727 Willow Chase4 Circle, Springfield; $220,000.

Thomas M. Walsh to Connor J. and Elizabeth J. Rogers, 1311 Gardena Court, Springfield; $239,000.

John F. Rice to Cheryl and Jeffery Branstutter, 3508 Landor Road, Springfield; $365,000.

Methodist Bowlusville United Church to Pointe of Grace Church, 435 W. County Line Road, Springfield; $0.

Duretha M. and Henry P. Rosasco II to Jessica and Antonio Rosasco, 3955 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; $250,000.