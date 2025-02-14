Current cases:
25CV0124: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Verus Securitization Trust 2024-INV1 v. J. Scott Eckels, David Payerchin, Paul Pepino, SHC Acquisitions, LTD, Treasurer of Clark County, Foreclosue.
25CV0125: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kari A. McCreary, breach of contract.
25CV0126: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kim Bogardus, action for money.
25CV0127: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Martha Marshall, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kimberly Erisme, 28, of Springfield, Amazon and Wedly St. Cyr, 36, of Springfield, Amazon.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.