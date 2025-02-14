Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
14 hours ago
Current cases:

25CV0124: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Verus Securitization Trust 2024-INV1 v. J. Scott Eckels, David Payerchin, Paul Pepino, SHC Acquisitions, LTD, Treasurer of Clark County, Foreclosue.

25CV0125: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kari A. McCreary, breach of contract.

25CV0126: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kim Bogardus, action for money.

25CV0127: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Martha Marshall, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kimberly Erisme, 28, of Springfield, Amazon and Wedly St. Cyr, 36, of Springfield, Amazon.

