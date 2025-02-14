25CV0125: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kari A. McCreary, breach of contract.

25CV0126: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kim Bogardus, action for money.

25CV0127: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Martha Marshall, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kimberly Erisme, 28, of Springfield, Amazon and Wedly St. Cyr, 36, of Springfield, Amazon.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.