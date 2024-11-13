24CV0861: B.M., A Minor, by and through her natural Parent and Legal Guardian, Justin Miller v. Ashley A. Anderkin, Rocky L. Brooks, personal injury.

24CV0862: Iris U. Howard v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0863: Citibank, NA v. C L Yowler, Carol L. Yowler, breach of contract.

24CV0864: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Brenda L. Edwards, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spose of Brenda L. Edwards if any), John Does, Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Robert W. Eichelberger, Robert Eichelberger and their unknown spouses and creditors, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Francine M. Vincent, 40, of Springfield, cleaner and Ali M. Alsabarna, 39, of Dublin, painter.

Madyson Jo Granda, 25, of Springfield and Matthew E. Stites, 29, of Springfield, technician.

Justin W. Estridge, 43, of New Carlisle, Rittal and Amber Jo Hale, 40, of New Carlisle, Rittal.

Property transfers:

Jason M. Timmons to Jason M. Timmons, trustee, 4621 Heron Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott G. Smallwood to Balinda Highbee and Adrian M. Yates, 1124 W. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $214,000.

Larry D. and Deborah S. Moore to Harmony Township Trustees, 5920 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $0.

Kyle H. Michael to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, trustees, 988 George Allen Drive, South Vienna; $837,500.

John A. and Christin Crutchfield to John A. Crutchfield, 8345 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Steven D. Roach Jr. to Russell A. and Rose L. White, 50 Woodward St., South Charleston; $25,000.

Jonathan G. Massey to Erin and Paul Webb, 227 Berschet Drive, South Charleston; $230,000.

Paul F. and Mary R. McKenzie, trustees to James P. McKenzie, trustee, 1616 Crest Drive, Springfield; $0.

James L. and Nancy L. Woodard to Gibbons Ventures LLC, 6922 Southern Vista Drive, Enon; $160,000.

Helen Miller to Tori K. Todd and Jaimie C. Banks, 6601 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $215,000.

Leah R. and Donald R. Branham II to Bryan Baumgardner, 4517 Cynthia Drive, Enon; $193,000.

Bruno and Ruby G. Badillo to Carl and Cindy Firman, 4541 Caddington St., Enon; $180,000.

Sherman Garrison Properties LLC to Richard Taylor, 2643 Hustead Road, Springfield; $92,500.

Charles W. Garrety to Timothy McGee, 3023 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.

Carol E. Culbertson to Carol E. Culbertson, trustee, 5825 Garrison Road, Enon; $0.

Janice J. Wilke and Matthew T. Zuber to Jill and Brittney Landis, 309 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $315,000.

Cameron S. Gannon to Corey and Katlyn Gannon, 4204 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $120,000.

Daniel K. Stump to Cynthia Stump, 4273 Kay Ave., Springfield; $0.

Brittany Moore to Jesse A. and Victoria C. Mills, 3236 Windy Ridge Drive, Springfield; $435,000.

Taylor L. Gueth to Stephanie White and Jansen Jenkins, 1916 Alamo Ave., Springfield; $220,000.

Kristin E. Skeens to Christie Dalessio, 5317 Stoneridge Drive, Springfield; $256,000.

Sherrie A. Lambert and Tina Baranski to SNR Rentals LLC, 4919 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Amanda J. Neidhart to Amanda J. and Tyler A. McClain, 5085 Hearthstone Drive, Springfield; $0.

William M. and Sandra J. Coker to William M. and Sandra J. Coker, trustees, 9746 Stott Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert A. Ciampa to Joseph and Jennifer Hedges, 2650 Country Squire Drive, New Carlisle; $400,000.

David A. and Jennifer J. Marx to David A. Marx, 415 E. Pleasant St., Catawba; $0.

Brenda Speaks to Mario and Luz M. Perez, 2177 Scioto Drive, Springfield; $45,000.

John C. and Stephany J. Koster to Maurice and Selena Mitchell, 2257 Meadowbrook Drive, Springfield; $225,000.

John E. Whitacre to Jora Properties LLC, 2125 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Kerrie Kimpel to Matthew R. and Carrie L. Perry, 4120 Sintz Road, Springfield; $290,000.

Ashley D. Humphreys to Monty and Dixie Fisher, 158 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $200,000.

Scott L. and Deborah D. Heineman to Emma A. and Derek P. Woodruff, 3000 Selma Pike, Springfield; $195,000.

Amy E. Clark Knapp, trustee to Amy E. Clark Knapp, 2725 Broadview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lighthouse Inc. to Living Well Lighthouse, 151 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

NVR Inc. to Courtney L. Harper and Roy Seldon III, 247 London Ave., Springfield; $355,300.