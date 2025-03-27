Breaking: Drugmakers accused of a price-fixing scheme have agreed to a $49M settlement, state says

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
35 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

25CV0264: Servbank, SB v. Jesse Adamson, Peggy A. Adamson, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service, foreclosure.

25CV0265: Traci Schwartz-Sullivan v. Katherine Seale, Mark Seale, personal injury.

25CV0266: Ronald Porter v. Encova Mutual Insurance Group, Lillian Garnett Ensign, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Josalyn A. Grube, 24, of Enon, registered behavior tech and James A. McDargh, 28, of Enon, steel mill.

Mariah L. Whitman, 29, of Springfield, teacher and Cody R. Harting, 32, of Springfield, environmental health ins.

Mackenzie J. Rice, 24, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Nicholas S. Lambert, 25, of Springfield, welder.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Mental health call leaves 21-year-old dead; family questions police...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Ohio bill would create offense for harassing first responders