25CV0265: Traci Schwartz-Sullivan v. Katherine Seale, Mark Seale, personal injury.

25CV0266: Ronald Porter v. Encova Mutual Insurance Group, Lillian Garnett Ensign, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Josalyn A. Grube, 24, of Enon, registered behavior tech and James A. McDargh, 28, of Enon, steel mill.

Mariah L. Whitman, 29, of Springfield, teacher and Cody R. Harting, 32, of Springfield, environmental health ins.

Mackenzie J. Rice, 24, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Nicholas S. Lambert, 25, of Springfield, welder.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.