25CV0213: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Roger B. Ellis, action for money.

25CV0214: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Craig A. Stevens, action for money.

25CV0215: USAA Federal Savings Bank v. Christopher James Angert, Jennifer Angert, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christopher James Angert, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jennifer Angert, foreclosure.

25CV0216: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Olivia M. Smith, action for money.

25CV0217: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Francisca St Germain Denis, action for money.

25CV0218: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Courtney Renee Smith, action for money.

25CV0219: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Adrian D. Jones, action for money.

25CV0220: U.S. Bank National Association v. Destiney J. Demmien, action for money.

25CV0221: Kimberly S. Grube v. ADMINISTRATOR BUREAU OF WORKERS' COMPENSATION, American Security Insurance Co., bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0222: Board and Secure LLC v. Brittney Watkins, action for money.

25CV0223: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Serafin A. Gomez, preliminary and permanent injunction.

25CV0224: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Cynthia Stump, Unknown Spouse of Cynthia Stump, foreclosure.

25CV0225: New Perspective Asset Management LLC, Court-Appointed Receiver over real property located at 360 Greenmount Ave. v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., as Trustee for Argent Securities Inc, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-W2, under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated Feb 1, 2006, Gerald L. Massie, SR, Michael A. Massie, Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of Sept. 26, 1997, Delta Funding Home Equity Loan Trust 1997-3, Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Clarence G. Massie, Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Judith M. Massie, Unknown Occupants, Barbara Wallace, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

