25CV0258: Celeste Regoli, Sterling Shoemaker v. Benjamin Haley, Vannessa Haley, breach of contract.

25CV0259: Discover Bank v. Hope Ash, breach of contract.

25CV0260: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mariah Harlow, breach of contract.

25CV0261: Planet Home Lending, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe(s) Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Charles Ingram and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Charles Ingram, Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC.

25CV0262: US Bank National Association Not in its individual Capacity, but solely as Trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Elise R. Funderburgh, United States of America, United States of America Acting by and Through Its Agency The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Elise R. Funderburgh, if any, Name Unknown, US Bank National Association Not in its individual Capacity, but solely as Trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, Velocity Investments LLC, foreclosure.

25CV0263: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Andrew Warren Elliott, JR, Emily J. Halpin, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America Acting Through Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Andrew Warren Elliott Jr., Unknown Spouse, if any, of Emily J. Halpin, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gary J. Wells, 38, of South Charleston, laborer and Viktoriia Kulikova, 33, of South Charleston, N/A.

Yanitza L. Posada Gutierrez, 29, of South Charleston, customer service rep and Gregory C. Crace, 30, of South Charleston, engineer.

Guerrier Ricardo, 41, of Springfield, none and Widia Samedi, 41, of Springfield, none.

Bianca M. Guynn, 36, of Springfield, program consultant and Chad C. Clark, 32, of Springfield, engineer/program manager.

Patricia D. Turner, 33, of Springfield, key holder and Dalton J. W. Reed, 26, of Springfield, N/A.

Savannah R. N. Vanghn, 19, of Urbana, retail and Julio Charles, 32, of Springfield, driver.

Kaylie M. Elam, 29, of South Charleston, assembler and Patrick T. Parrett, 41, of South Charleston, construction.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.