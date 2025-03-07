Current cases:
25CV0192: MyCUmortgage v. Clark County Treasurer, Lisa J. Stoumile, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Lisa J. Stoumile, foreclosure.
25CV0193: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Christopher M. Crawford, breach of contract.
25CV0194: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Ryan Winkle, breach of contract.
25CV0195: Jacob M. Willis v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Gridhawk, LLC, burau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.