25CV0392: SAC Finance , INC v. Va Chaie K. Wells, Tyra D. White, action for money.

25CV0393: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY v. Capital One, National Association, Successor by Merger to Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. c/o Corporation Service Company, Agent, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Vickie L. Taylor, William Taylor, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, Unknown Spouse of William Taylor, WESBANCO BANK INC., foreclosure.

25CV0394: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. CLARK COUNTY TRASURER, Adam L. Insley, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Adam L. Insley, The United States of America, The Rual Housing Department, foreclosure.

25CV0395: Telhio Credit Union, Inc. v. Shane Davis, replevin.

25CV0396: Mountain K LLC v. Village of South Charleston Planning & Zoning Board. Trecia Waring, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robann Belcher, 79, of Medway, retired and Gary D. Skiles, 82, of Springfield, retired.

Chase A. Mansell, 24, of Enon, mechanical engineer and Maureen E. Roddy, 24, of Enon, medical lab scientist.

