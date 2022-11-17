Bond $1M for former Yellow Springs doctor accused of abusing patients

He also is ordered to surrender his passport and not have any contact with his accusers if he posts bail, according to the court order.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office initially filed a motion for Gronbeck to remain held without bond in the Greene County Jail, but withdrew the motion last week in favor of a $10 million bond request, court records show.

“We do believe that former Dr. Gronbeck is a flight risk,” Prosecutor David Hayes said during an Oct. 24 media briefing announcing the charges against Gronbeck, which he said followed a yearlong investigation that involved the sheriff’s office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Medical Board. “We believe that due to the fact that he was a physician he’s a person of resources, a person of means.”

Gronbeck’s attorney Jon Paul Rion on Thursday said the bond was reasonable, but he disputed the prosecution’s claims that his client would abscond.

“The issue of flight is not an issue,” said Rion, who noted that his client has been aware of the investigation since the January raid of his medical practice but remained in the community.

Gronbeck’s medical license was permanently suspended earlier this year amid accusations of sexual misconduct involving patients. He was accused of several acts of sexual misconduct with eight patients in his care between 2013 and 2022, filings from the State Medical Board of Ohio show. He worked at Yellow Springs Primary Care until January.

Gronbeck is a graduate of Antioch College and Wright State University School of Medicine. He worked for Antioch College as the campus doctor from 2015-19, according to a statement from the college earlier this year.

If convicted as charged, Gronbeck faces more than 80 years in prison, of which 55 would be mandatory, Hayes said previously.

He has been in custody since his Oct. 21 arrest by the sheriff’s office.