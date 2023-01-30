Bond $1.5M for driver in fiery Huber Heights crash

No attorney was yet listed for Harbarger.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies alerted Huber Heights police around 4:40 p.m. Jan. 24 that they were on northbound Interstate 75, chasing a white BMW that had been reported stolen out of Clark County, said Huber Heights police Sgt. Josh Fosnight.

The driver, later identified as Harbarger, struck a bystander as it fled from deputies, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court.

Huber Heights officers saw the BMW crash on Brandt Pike near Chambersburg Road.

Harbarger “continued driving erratically at which time he went left of center and struck a Jeep Cherokee, continuing southbound, striking a [Ford] F-150, which then struck a Honda Civic,” the affidavit stated.

Harbarger immediately got out of the car and ran away, but several officers apprehended him in the parking lot of a nearby business, Fosnight said.

“As all of the occupants from the involved vehicles were attempting to exit their crashed vehicles, the suspect vehicle burst into flames,” the sergeant said.

First responders reported seeing a large plume of heavy smoke while on the way to the crash, and video from a bystander shows flames and thick black smoke high in the air.

Credit: Marshall Jobes

Passersby helped occupants escape, Fosnight said. However, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck suffered third-degree burns to the majority of his body and initially was listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of a Honda sedan who suffered second-degree burns to his leg also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the driver of a vehicle in the crash that did not catch fire was taken to Kettering Health Huber - Emergency Center, along with a child passenger, for treatment of minor injuries.

Harbarger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. His passenger also went to Miami Valley Hospital, but with second-degree burns in addition to minor crash injuries.

Harbarger reportedly admitted to using heroin and showed signs of impairment following the crash, according to the affidavit.