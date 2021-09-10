Angela Wagner pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Pike County massacre

Wagner’s son, Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded guilty in April to all eight murders — that of his former girlfriend Hanna May Rhoden, with whom he had a child, and seven members of her extended family, all killed in one night and discovered dead the morning of April 22, 2016.

In his plea, Wagner said he, his brother and his parents had conspired to kill them, spied on them beforehand, tampered with evidence and obstructed the years-long search for their killers. Prosecutors believe the crimes were motivated by a custody dispute between Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, whom Jake and his family had attempted to pressure into signing an unfavorable custody agreement over their daughter.