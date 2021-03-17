2 more area residents charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Statement of facts detailing the specific allegations against the two were not filed in their cases as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio confirmed the Millers were charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol took place as Congress attempted to certify the presidential election for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An entry recorded in the cases against the two says the government is not seeking pre-trial detention in either case. The entry in Brandon Miller’s case says that he requested to have a preliminary hearing in the charging district - Washington D.C.

The next court dates in the cases weren’t listed on the docket as of Wednesday afternoon.

The two are not the only locals to be charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot. Champaign County residents Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl and Warren County couple Bennie and Sandra Parker are also facing charges connected to the Jan. 6 incident.

Overall, at least 14 Ohioans have been charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Crowl was due back in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing but that hearing was canceled after the defense didn’t file a motion for release. Watkins and Crowl remain in a Washington, D.C., jail.

They and the Parkers are all due back in court on April 6.