Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

2 deaths at Xenia Twp. home under investigation in Greene County

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 35 minutes ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation along with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

“Two elderly victims were pronounced deceased at their residence in Xenia Township,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release issued Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release further information on Friday, such as the names, ages and street of the victims.

In Other News
1
Ohio Legislators pass bills on child crime
2
Family of Lyft driver killed in Dayton robbery: ‘He was everything’
3
Former Fairfield man faces federal charges in online romance scam
4
Police: Teens lure, fatally shoot Lyft driver during robbery in Dayton
5
WATCH: Greene County deputy nearly hit; sheriff urges caution on icy...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top