1 in custody after Clark County pursuit ends near Xenia

One person is in custody after leading a pursuit spanning two counties.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post, the pursuit began at 5:17 p.m. when troopers near South Charleston spotted a vehicle that had been flagged as stolen in Union County.
The suspect led law enforcement down into Greene County, finally ending at 5:44 p.m. in a brief foot pursuit on U.S. 35 near E. Hoop Road in Xenia Township.
Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the car chase, OSHP said.
One person was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit, dispatchers said.
