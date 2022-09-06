Former Clark County school, Springfield factory to be torn down

Brownfields are abandoned, idled, or under-used properties where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by known or potential releases of hazardous substances or petroleum. The properties are industrial, commercial or institutional.

Some brownfield sites in Clark County include the Tremont City Barrel Fill and the former Springfield Landfill at I-70 and Ohio 72.

The Springfield and Catawba properties will have hazards remediated before demolition, according to a Clark County government press release.

The demolition projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the county.

Clark County commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said the funds provide an opportunity “for our county to redevelop and strengthen our community by remediating neglected and unsafe structures.”

“We are proud to be able to accept this grant and move forward with revitalizing our area,” Flax Wilt said.