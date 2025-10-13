Area museum expands to create hangar, program space

“This expansion is important because it provides the essential area needed for continued World War II aircraft restoration and maintenance, aviation history programs and exhibits, and room for continued growth of our museum’s aircraft and artifact collections to better serve our community,” said Deputy Director Jessica Henry.

The expanded space will:

Include essential area for the imminent wing attachments of the B-17 Champaign Lady restoration

Create programs and exhibits that teach about aircraft metalworking techniques and machining done by the Greater Generation during WWII.

Create opportunities for new educational displays highlighting WWII Veterans and their experiences while fighting to preserve freedom, as well as of those on the home front during WWII.

Allow more space for maintenance of the active aircraft in a public space so visitors can observe and learn directly from volunteers.

Allow the museum to accept future donations of aircraft and artifacts.

Previously, the museum had one 170 x 120 hangar that was completed in 2008, followed by the addition of the Restoration Workshop in 2019. Now, the expansion includes the addition of a second 170 x 120 hangar building and connecting ramp to Grimes Field Airport behind the museum, along with an emergency fire lane in front of the building, Henry said.

All three museum buildings are connected and fully accessible to the public.

The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission.

“(It) is a place to witness how aircraft are built, up close, and to experience firsthand the vitality of WWII aviation,” Henry said, which includes the opportunity to “take to the skies” in the B-25 Champaign Gal and talk with volunteers as they restore it to airworthiness. Visitors can also choose their own adventure path through the museum to learn about the home front and manufacturing experiences of the 1940’s, or the war front flight training and combat experiences of WWII Veterans.