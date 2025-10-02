Enon winery to host 16th annual Dogtoberfest to support Clark County SPCA

Kelly Brandeberry, owner of the winery, said this event is important because as a dog lover, she sees other festivals that don’t allow dogs.

“I have a pup that I’m trying to get out so he doesn’t get depressed and I struggle to find fun things for him to do, as I know lots of dog lovers do. I designed this festival all for them. I wanted a place dog lovers could gather with their dogs and have a fun filled place just for them to enjoy,” she said.

This is why Brandeberry said she hosts this event the same days as other events, such as a street fair, the Apple Butter Festival and the Sauerkraut Festival.

“My response is because none of those places allow dogs. We draw a completely different crowd. We draw the dog lovers. Those that would rather spend a day out with their dogs than do anything else,” she said. “Plus those festivals are either two day festivals or twice a year festivals, so they can spend Saturday at the winery with their dogs then hit those other festivals on Sunday.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), as this is their biggest fundraiser of the year, with a goal of $15,000. Brandeberry said adoptions and donations have been down, causing nonprofits to struggle.

Brandeberry said the community is “very supportive” of the SPCA and show up rain or shine.

There will be live music with SkipHoyt from 1-4 p.m., food trucks including Freddie’s Franks & Burgers and The Flying Pepper, a $15 wine tasting including a souvenir wine glass, a dog costume contest with judging at 3 p.m., pet photography by Pawz to Pose, Dogtoberfest hoodie sales, 50/50 and basket raffles, vendors, a bake sale and a new sweet grape wine with orange cream flavors released called “Orange Pupsicle” with $5 of every bottle sold donated to the SPCA. Guests can also bring their dogs or find a dog as adoptions will be taking place at the event.

The event raised $14,000 last year, an increase from $10,000 in 2023, and four dogs found their forever homes.

“It’s definitely been a very unusual year. We hope people will love the new wine we made for Dogtoberfest ... We hope for a record year. I waited many years before we finally were able to raise $10,000 but I sure would love to see us bypass it this year,” Brandeberry said.

Brandeberry said it’s been a struggle recently with losing her two cats and two dogs - one of which was named Mingo, the first dog put on a wine label and the mascot for 13 years.

“It broke my heart and I came close to canceling Dogtoberfest this year, but the community loves it, the SPCA needs the money, and I want to do something to honor my boys,” she said. “It’s hard not having (Mingo) at the winery anymore. We are hoping people will show up and donate in Mingo’s honor this year. We want to give them the biggest donation possible in his name.”