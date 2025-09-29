Food Fusion Restaurant works to bring ‘new and exciting’ menu, drinks, experience to Springfield

She said with the restaurant knowledge her husband, Ambrocio, brings as kitchen manager, and the business acumen of their friend, Tomas, as front of house manager, she “truly believes we’ve built a well-rounded and passionate team with our awesome serving and kitchen staff.”

“Our goal has always been to bring something new and exciting to Springfield,” Carmona said. “(This) cherished family restaurant (is) where generations of culinary passion come together to create an unforgettable dining experience. Our unique recipes blend traditional flavors with creative twists, making each dish a special creation that can’t be found anywhere else.”

The food menu includes “something for everyone” such as steaks, pasta, seafood, burgers, wings, sushi, Mexican dishes and more. The drink menu features a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails, as well as a full bar that serves domestic and imported beers, seats up to 30 guests and there are several TVs throughout the restaurant.

To make the experience “even more fun,” Carmona said from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, guests can enjoy a visit from OVE, the dancing robot who comes out to interact and entertain customers. The restaurant also has pool tables, darts, a punching machine, and a private party room for larger gatherings.

“Looking ahead, our long-term goal is to grow into a true nightlife destination by hosting evening and late-night events. We’ve been focused on perfecting the restaurant side first, and now we’re excited to take the next step,” she said.

They will host their first event, DJ Haunted Houseman’s Halloween Ball, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“We look forward to welcoming you, your family, and your friends to enjoy great food, fun, and hospitality right here in Springfield,” Carmona said.

Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up