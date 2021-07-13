Best of Springfield 2021: Vote for your favorites

Welcome to the 2021 Best of Springfield contest! Use the section below to vote for your favorite local people, places, and businesses.
This year’s contest, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun, will take your votes on 41 categories for the area’s best between July 15 and Aug. 31.
HOW TO VOTE:
1. Scroll through the categories below to see what you can vote on.
2. Type your nomination into the box labeled “Nomination Name” below a category name. A “nomination” will also be considered your vote for this contest.
3. Click “Nominate”. If this is your first time nominating, you’ll be asked for your email address. This is required to vote.
4. That’s it! Submit your nominations for as many categories as you like each day. Come back often to ensure your favorites get as many votes as possible.