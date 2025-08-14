Springfield to again have compounding pharmacy at RxAvenue

Miller, who has her own primary care practice as a certified nurse practitioner, said losing Madison Avenue Pharmacy’s compounding capabilities when it closed last year was detrimental to the community. Patients have had to drive elsewhere or order compounded medications.

“We’re putting local people in jobs. We’re occupying a space locally without it being vacant; it’s just all those local things, and again, that local tax dollar revenue,” Miller said.

Compounding pharmacies can tailor ingredients into medication in forms like capsules, creams, liquids and suppositories. This can be helpful for anyone who needs a medication in a different form than is commercially available or someone for whom the right mixture and dosages of medications is not on the market, Miller said. Pharmacists can also make medications without ingredients to which a patient is allergic or sensitive.

Compounded drugs are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration. These pharmacies must meet certain quality standards.

While operational, Madison Avenue Pharmacy compounded almost 900 medications per month, Miller said.

“We’re hoping to reopen and match that and increase those numbers as well, because that’s increasing services for compound medications in our family and the entire state of Ohio,” Miller said.

These medications will be available to any prescribers, including medical, dental and veterinary offices. Miller said RxAvenue will ship prescriptions to those who prefer that option, which also expands availability to across the state.

The area of the building that previously served as a retail pharmacy will be renovated into office lease space and will be called the Madison Avenue Building, Miller said.

A medical service is ideal for the space, with Springfield needing many, Miller said. She said increasing the availability of specialty practices in the city would improve the level of care in the region.

RxAvenue will not bill insurance, Miller said.

“This will be cash only, but a lot of times, you can compound a medication at a different dose and have it be cheaper than what your copay would be or if you have a drug deductible with your insurance,” Miller said. “Sometimes it’s more cost effective.”

To start, RxAvenue will hire one pharmacist and one technician, Miller said. This may increase to meet customer demands.

Hours are to be determined and dependent on demand.

Miller worked as a pharmacy technician at Madison Avenue Pharmacy from 2009 to 2012, which is where she decided to pursue becoming a nurse practitioner.

Madison Avenue Pharmacy, which was in operation more than 100 years, closed last November, leaving one independent retail pharmacy and no compounding pharmacies in the city.

“I feel honored to be able to continue on the legacy of the name and I want to do [Juergens] proud, of course,” Miller said. “I’m humbled by what he believes that I can make this place into.”